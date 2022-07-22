UrduPoint.com

President, PM Congratulate Samina Baig On Summiting K2 Along With Six Women Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 08:41 PM

President, PM congratulate Samina Baig on summiting K2 along with six women team

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the renowned Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig for scaling Pakistan's highest mountain K2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the renowned Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig for scaling Pakistan's highest mountain K2.

Samina Baig and her team of six women mountaineers two from Pakistan and one each from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Chinese Taipei successfully summited the savage peak of K2 on Friday morning.

President Alvi also felicitated another Pakistani female mountaineer Naila Kiyani who was also part of the team to have summited the peak following Samina Baig.

"I congratulate Samina Baig on summiting the world's 2nd highest and Pakistan's highest mountain K-2/8611 meter, today morning, followed by Naila Kiyani," the president wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"Congratulations to Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to scale the world's second highest peak 'K2' and her family for their achievement," the prime minister also tweeted.

President Alvi said he was proud of Pakistani women who play their role in all fields side by side with men by excelling themselves.

He said that the Pakistani women also proved that women empowerment was of vital importance to ensure their contribution to national development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Samina Baig had emerged as a "symbol of determination, courage and bravery of Pakistani women".

"She has proved that Pakistani women are not behind men in the sport of mountaineering," he commented.

The prime minister expressed the hope that "Samina Baig will continue to wave the flag of Pakistan all over the world with the same spirit." K2 is known to be the world's most dangerous and difficult summit. It is the world's second highest peak, with a height of 8,611 metres above sea level.

In 2013, Baig became the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world. She also holds the honour of scaling the seven highest peaks in the world, known as the Seven Summits.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Iran China Twitter Oman Taipei Same Saudi Arabia Women Family All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ceremony held to celebrate success of 200 women st ..

Ceremony held to celebrate success of 200 women students

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt committed to hold 2nd phase of local bo ..

Sindh govt committed to hold 2nd phase of local bodies elections: Murad Shah

4 minutes ago
 More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country ..

More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country: PMD

4 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 Protesters interrupt Tour de France again

Protesters interrupt Tour de France again

4 minutes ago
 Reko Diq agreement great success of current provin ..

Reko Diq agreement great success of current provincial govt: Farah Azeem

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.