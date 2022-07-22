President, PM congratulate Samina Baig on summiting K2 along with six women team

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the renowned Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig for scaling Pakistan's highest mountain K2.

Samina Baig and her team of six women mountaineers two from Pakistan and one each from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Chinese Taipei successfully summited the savage peak of K2 on Friday morning.

President Alvi also felicitated another Pakistani female mountaineer Naila Kiyani who was also part of the team to have summited the peak following Samina Baig.

"I congratulate Samina Baig on summiting the world's 2nd highest and Pakistan's highest mountain K-2/8611 meter, today morning, followed by Naila Kiyani," the president wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"Congratulations to Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to scale the world's second highest peak 'K2' and her family for their achievement," the prime minister also tweeted.

President Alvi said he was proud of Pakistani women who play their role in all fields side by side with men by excelling themselves.

He said that the Pakistani women also proved that women empowerment was of vital importance to ensure their contribution to national development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Samina Baig had emerged as a "symbol of determination, courage and bravery of Pakistani women".

"She has proved that Pakistani women are not behind men in the sport of mountaineering," he commented.

The prime minister expressed the hope that "Samina Baig will continue to wave the flag of Pakistan all over the world with the same spirit." K2 is known to be the world's most dangerous and difficult summit. It is the world's second highest peak, with a height of 8,611 metres above sea level.

In 2013, Baig became the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world. She also holds the honour of scaling the seven highest peaks in the world, known as the Seven Summits.