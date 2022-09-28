UrduPoint.com

President, PM Discuss Country's Overall Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

President, PM discuss country's overall situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday and discussed overall situation in the country.

"The overall situation of the country was discussed during the meeting," the media wing of the President House said in a statement.

The meeting took place after the prime minister witnessed the oath-taking ceremony as President Alvi administered oath of office to Senator Ishaq Dar as Federal minister.

