ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday and discussed overall situation in the country.

"The overall situation of the country was discussed during the meeting," the media wing of the President House said in a statement.

The meeting took place after the prime minister witnessed the oath-taking ceremony as President Alvi administered oath of office to Senator Ishaq Dar as Federal minister.