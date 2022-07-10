President, PM exchange Eid greetings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called President Dr. Arif Alvi and wished him the greetings of Eid ul Azha.

The prime minister felicitated the president on the auspicious occasion, the PM Office said in a statement.

President Alvi also reciprocated the best wishes to prime minister on Eid. The two sides expressed goodwill towards each other.