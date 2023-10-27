Open Menu

President, PM Express Condolences On Demise Of Former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 27, 2023 | 03:21 PM

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

Both the leaders describe the late Chinese Premier as a sincere friend and a visionary leader, expressing his eagerness to further strengthen the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2023) President Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have conveyed their heartfelt condolences upon the passing of the former Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed that Pakistan mourns the loss of a remarkable friend, a steadfast advocate, and a strong supporter of the economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and China. Reflecting on his visit to China in March 2020, the President shared his honor in meeting Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. He described the late Chinese Premier as a sincere friend and a visionary leader, expressing his eagerness to further strengthen the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

President Alvi extended his condolences on behalf of the people of Pakistan to Li Keqiang's family, the Chinese populace, and their leadership during this period of sorrow.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also expressed his sorrow and grief at the passing of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. In a tweet, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Li Keqiang as a great friend of Pakistan.

He recalled Li Keqiang's visit to Pakistan in 2013 and conveyed his thoughts and sympathies to the late Premier's family and the Chinese nation during this somber time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Visit Beijing March 2020 Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan