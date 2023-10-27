President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2023) President Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have conveyed their heartfelt condolences upon the passing of the former Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed that Pakistan mourns the loss of a remarkable friend, a steadfast advocate, and a strong supporter of the economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and China. Reflecting on his visit to China in March 2020, the President shared his honor in meeting Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. He described the late Chinese Premier as a sincere friend and a visionary leader, expressing his eagerness to further strengthen the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

President Alvi extended his condolences on behalf of the people of Pakistan to Li Keqiang's family, the Chinese populace, and their leadership during this period of sorrow.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also expressed his sorrow and grief at the passing of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. In a tweet, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Li Keqiang as a great friend of Pakistan.

He recalled Li Keqiang's visit to Pakistan in 2013 and conveyed his thoughts and sympathies to the late Premier's family and the Chinese nation during this somber time.