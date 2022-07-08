UrduPoint.com

President, PM Express Deep Condolences Over Sad Demise Of Shinzo Abe

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2022 | 05:44 PM

President, PM express deep condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have termed demise of ex-prime minister of Japan as a great loss.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed deep condolences to family of ex-Prime Minister and to people of Japan on the sad demise of Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet on Friday, President Alvi recalled with great fondness, his meetings with Shinzo Abe, always smiling, and his sincere friendship with the people of Pakistan.

The President termed it a great loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Shinzo Abe made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship.

The Prime Minister said our prayers are with bereaved family and at this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Japan Family Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

8 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

1 hour ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

3 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

4 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.