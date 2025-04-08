Open Menu

President, PM Express Deep Grief Over Demise Of PPP Leader Taj Haider

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 11:03 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan People's Party senior leader and founding member Taj Haider

In a statement, the president paid tribute to the late Taj Haider for his services to the Pakistan People's Party and democracy.

Late Taj Haider was a valuable asset of the Pakistan People's Party and he was among one of the ideological workers of the party, the president said.

With the death of Taj Haider, the Pakistan People's Party has lost an important political leader, he remarked.

In a separate message, the prime minister paying tribute to late Taj Haider, said that with his death, Pakistan had lost a valuable political leader.

The president and the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Taj Haider and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

They prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul, and patience and strength for the family to bear the loss with courage.

