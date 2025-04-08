President, PM Express Deep Grief Over Demise Of PPP Leader Taj Haider
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 11:03 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan People's Party senior leader and founding member Taj Haider
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan People's Party senior leader and founding member Taj Haider.
In a statement, the president paid tribute to the late Taj Haider for his services to the Pakistan People's Party and democracy.
Late Taj Haider was a valuable asset of the Pakistan People's Party and he was among one of the ideological workers of the party, the president said.
With the death of Taj Haider, the Pakistan People's Party has lost an important political leader, he remarked.
In a separate message, the prime minister paying tribute to late Taj Haider, said that with his death, Pakistan had lost a valuable political leader.
The president and the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Taj Haider and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.
They prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul, and patience and strength for the family to bear the loss with courage.
Recent Stories
"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination
Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC
Stocks bounce after tariffs-fuelled rout
Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Punjab Police did not arrest any woman: minister
Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for inclusion of out-of-school childr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider9 minutes ago
-
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider4 minutes ago
-
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral trade ties13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police did not arrest any woman: minister13 minutes ago
-
Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat for inclusion of out-of-school children in adult literacy ..1 minute ago
-
Notorious snatcher arrested in shootout with Police1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain disc ..1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur assumes charge as Chancellor of pub ..1 minute ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in protest case against PTI founder1 minute ago
-
Introductory session of Young Leaders Parliament held24 minutes ago