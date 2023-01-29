President, PM express deep grief over loss of lives in Lasbela bus mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Lasbela, Balochistan.

The president and the prime minister expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, President Secretariat and PM Office Media Wings said in separate press releases.

They also prayed for the early recovery of the injured people.

The president stressed upon taking of practical steps to avert the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

The prime minister directed for provision of all available medical facilities to the injured ones.

According to APP local correspondent, at least 40 people including children and women died when a passenger coach plunged into a ravine near Chanki Stop area of Lasbela on early Sunday morning.

A Karachi-bound passenger coach from Quetta carrying over 47 passengers plunged into a gorge and caught fire.

As a result, 40 passengers, including women and children were burnt to death on the spot.