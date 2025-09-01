Open Menu

President, PM Express Grief Over Helicopter Crash In GB

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM

President, PM express grief over helicopter crash in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the crash of an Army Aviation training helicopter near Thak Das cantonment area in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate statements, prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs Major Atif, Major Faisal, Flight Engineer Maqbool, Havaldar Jahangir, and Naik Ameer in Jannah.

Extending condolences to the families of the martyrs, they prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved families.

