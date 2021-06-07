President, PM express shock over Ghotki train accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed deep shock over the train accident near Daharki in Ghotki district that killed at least 30 people.

In their separate messages, both extended sympathies with the victims of the train crash.

President Alvi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said he was "shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead".

He asked the Railway Minister to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to injured and also support for families of the dead.

He also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the railway safety faultlines.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He said every possible help was being provided to the injured.