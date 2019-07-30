President, PM express sorrow over loss of precious lives in Rawalpindi plane crash

(@imziishan)

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Rawalpindi aircraft crash

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Rawalpindi aircraft crash.In a statemnet, President Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Rawalpindi aircraft crash.He condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the aircraft crash in Rawalpindi.He commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the incident.Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the crash of army aviation training aircraft in Rawalpindi.

He prayed for the high reward of the martyrs and courage for the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives of military personnel and civilians in the incident.He condoled and synthesized with the bereaved family.He also directed the concerned officials to provide best medical facilities to the injured.