President, PM Extend Condolences To Turkiye, Syria Over Life Loss From Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended condolences to Turkiye and Syria over the loss of lives from a massive earthquake.

In their separate messages, both expressed grief and conveyed sympathies to the governments and people of the quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

President Alvi said, "In this hour of grief, I and the Pakistani nation stand in solidarity with the people of Turkiye and Syria." He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Sharif said he was deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Turkiye and Syria.

He extended his profound condolences and sincere sympathies to the leadership and people of the two countries on the human and material loss.

The Foreign Office in a statement also expressed grief over the loss caused by a severe earthquake that hit parts of Southern Turkiye and Syria, resulting in the loss of lives and extensive damage to property.

"Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief effort. We are confident that the resilient Turkish nation will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic grit and determination," it said.

