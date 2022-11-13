President, PM feel proud over Green Shirts' fight back in ICC T20 final

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Pesident Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the fighting spirit of Pakistan cricket team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against England.

In their respective tweets, the president and the prime minister observed that the national team played well despite posting a low score.

They also congratulated the T20 World Champion England team.

"Congratulations England, good all-round performance to lift the cup.

Well played Pakistan, you bowled good and tried your best despite a low score," the president posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that team Pakistan fought back hard and brave.

"Great bowling performance. But England played better today. We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament," he posted a tweet.

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets after achieving the target of 138 in the finals of T-20 World Cup, 2022.