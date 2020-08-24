UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President, PM, FM Condole Death Of Brother Of Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

President, PM, FM condole death of brother of Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, brother of Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah.

The President and Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of solace to the bereaved family.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi extended his condolence to the family of Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, also the President of District Bar Association Nankana.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Interior Minister Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Makes Direct Appeal to Parents to Sen ..

3 minutes ago

Scores arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat

3 minutes ago

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philipp ..

3 minutes ago

Defence Minister condoles demise of Ejaz Shah's br ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating ..

3 minutes ago

American Boxer Mike  Tyson’s video offering pra ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.