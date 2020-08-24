President, PM, FM condole death of brother of Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, brother of Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah.

The President and Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of solace to the bereaved family.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi extended his condolence to the family of Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, also the President of District Bar Association Nankana.