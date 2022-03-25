UrduPoint.com

President, PM, FM Of China Felicitates Pakistani Leadership On National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022

President of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to President Dr. Arif Alvi on the National Day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :President of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to President Dr. Arif Alvi on the National Day of Pakistan.

In the letter shared on Twitter by the Chinese embassy in Pakistan on Thursday, the Chinese President said, "he attaches great importance to the development of China Pakistan relations and would like to work with Dr. Arif Alvi to benefit the two countries and peoples." Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the National Day.

Li says that he would like to work with Imran Khan to promote the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for new and greater development.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister M Wang Yi also sent a congratulatory letter to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the National Day of Pakistan.

Wang stressed, "China and Pakistan have enjoyed high degree of mutual trust and mutual assistance. The two countries are the most reliable 'Ironclad' brothers."

