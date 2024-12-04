President, PM Grieved Over Death Of Ex-Naval Chief Admiral Yasturul Haq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed their deep grief over the death of former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Yasturul Haq.
In their separately issued statements, the president and prime minister expressed their condolences over the passing of former Naval chief.
They lauded the late Yasturul Haq's unforgettable services for the defence and security of the country.
President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz prayed for departed soul's peace and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.
