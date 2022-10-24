President, PM grieved over death of journalist Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed profound shock and grief over the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The president termed the death of Arshad Sharif a "great loss to journalism and Pakistan".

He prayed that may the soul of Arshad Sharif rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of Arshad Sharif. "I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif's tragic death," he said. He extended condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif. "May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family," he said.