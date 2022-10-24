UrduPoint.com

President, PM Grieved Over Death Of Journalist Arshad Sharif

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 10:30 AM

President, PM grieved over death of journalist Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed profound shock and grief over the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The president termed the death of Arshad Sharif a "great loss to journalism and Pakistan".

He prayed that may the soul of Arshad Sharif rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of Arshad Sharif. "I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif's tragic death," he said. He extended condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif. "May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister May Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.