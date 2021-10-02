UrduPoint.com

President, PM Grieved Over Death Of Umer Sharif

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned comedian/actor Umer Sharif.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate condolence messages, prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The president observed that late Sharif had earned distinction in the field of comedy and carved out a place for himself.

The prime minister observed that Umer Sharif was a talented personality who enjoyed a distinct place in acting and comedy. His services in the field of arts would be remembered for long.

In a tweet, the PM said, "Saddened to learn of Umar Sharif's passing. I had the good fortune of touring with him to raise funds for SKMT. He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers & condolences go to his family.

" Legendary comedian Umer Sharif, 66, died in Germany on Saturday after developing serious health complications.

Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, on his twitter account confirmed his death.

On September 28, late Umer Sharif was boarded in an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital in the US, but his condition deteriorated on the way and he was admitted to a hospital in Germany during a stopover.

The popular comedian was born on April 19, 1955 and started his career as a stage performer. He shot to prominence with his remarkable performance in stage plays like Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

Sharif received national awards for the best director and the best actor in 1992 for Mr. 420.

He was also awarded with ten Nigar Awards. Umer Sharif was also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions in the film, tv and stage dramas.

