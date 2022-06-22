UrduPoint.com

President, PM Grieved Over Death Of Zardari's Mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of former president Asif Ali Zardari's mother.

The prime minister sharing grief with the former president observed that the death of a person like mother was a huge shock.

The president and the prime minister expressed their condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

