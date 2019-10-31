UrduPoint.com
President, PM Grieved Over Life Loss In Train Inferno Incident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:40 AM

President, PM grieved over life loss in train inferno incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express in Rahim Yar Khan.

In their separate condolence messages, both condoled with the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide prompt and best possible medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

