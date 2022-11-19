UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 12:25 AM

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi.

Paying tribute to the religious and literary services of the late scholar, the president said that Mufti Rafi had rendered valuable services in the fields of theology, Hadith and Tafsir.

His services in the fields of religion, education and particularly the promotion of religious education would be remembered forever, he added.

The prime minister also said that the services of the late Rafi Usmani for islam would be kept alive forever.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

