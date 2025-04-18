Open Menu

President, PM Hail Security Forces' Success In Swat Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday hailed the professionalism, bravery, and dedication of Pakistan’s security forces following a successful intelligence-based operation in Swat that resulted in the elimination of four Fitna al-Khawarij.

In separate statements, the president and prime minister commended the officers and personnel of the security forces and law enforcement agencies for their courageous action.

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the forces for their swift and strategic response.

He emphasized the importance of intelligence-based operations and acknowledged the determination of Pakistan’s security agencies in dismantling the terrorist network.

“The whole nation is united behind our security forces in the fight against terrorism,” the President stated, reaffirming his commitment to the complete elimination of the extremist threat.

“The war against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated from the country,” the prime minister said. “The entire nation, including myself, stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in their unwavering resolve to protect our beloved homeland.”

