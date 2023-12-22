Open Menu

President, PM Hold Telephonic Conversation; Express Concerns Over Inappropriate Police Treatment Against Baloch Protestors

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 08:42 PM

President, PM hold telephonic conversation; express concerns over inappropriate police treatment against Baloch protestors

President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday held a telephonic conversation wherein they expressed concerns over the inappropriate police treatment with the Baloch protestors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday held a telephonic conversation wherein they expressed concerns over the inappropriate police treatment with the Baloch protestors.

Discussing the situation, both the president and the prime minister viewed that the police should not have dealt with the protestors strictly, a President House press release said.

During the conversation, the prime minister told the president that the detained protestors were being released on personal bonds.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar also called on President Alvi and discussed the overall situation in the province as well as police maltreatment against the Baloch protestors.

The governor viewed that the police should show restraint towards the protestors.

In the meeting, the two sides believed that the police should not have acted beyond their limits and powers.

Both leaders emphasized the measures to improve the law and order situation in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Police Governor Law And Order Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Secretary Industries Punjab visits RDA to inspect ..

Secretary Industries Punjab visits RDA to inspect under construction BFC

43 seconds ago
 Quetta’s senior journalist files nomination pape ..

Quetta’s senior journalist files nomination papers for PB-42

45 seconds ago
 Painting exhibition titled “Jinnah Say Quaid Tak ..

Painting exhibition titled “Jinnah Say Quaid Tak” held at PAC

7 minutes ago
 Agriculture backbone of country's economy: Governo ..

Agriculture backbone of country's economy: Governor

7 minutes ago
 Christmas celebration at Hayatabad Medical Complex

Christmas celebration at Hayatabad Medical Complex

14 minutes ago
 Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at LHC

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at LHC

14 minutes ago
Five laborers killed armed attack on under constru ..

Five laborers killed armed attack on under construction police station in SW

14 minutes ago
 Chair-IPO Pakistan emphasis need for creating awar ..

Chair-IPO Pakistan emphasis need for creating awareness on Intellectual Property ..

11 minutes ago
 Two drug pushers held

Two drug pushers held

11 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PAC's powers

IHC reserves verdict on PAC's powers

11 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

11 minutes ago
 2 new advisors appointed

2 new advisors appointed

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan