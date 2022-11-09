UrduPoint.com

President, PM Laud Green Shirts For "incredible Comeback" To Reach T20 WC Final

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the Pakistan cricket team over their victory in the semifinal against New Zealand to reach the final contest of the T20 World Cup.

"Well done Team Pakistan for an incredible comeback," the prime minister tweeted after the green shirts booked their place in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground opposite India or England, as the two are set to clash on Thursday in the second semi-final.

The prime minister also mentioned three traits of "passion, commitment and discipline" as a reference to the driving force behind the victory of the Pakistan cricket squad.

"Well played Pakistan," President Alvi also tweeted and particularly eulogized the "excellent performances" by Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Muhamamd Rizwan and Haris.

"Green shirts you make us proud. On to the finals," President Alvi said and conveyed his best wishes for the final match expressing hope for their win.

"Inshallah you will win," the president hoped.

