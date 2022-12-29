President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the Pakistan Army for action against terrorists in the Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the Pakistan Army for action against terrorists in the Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred soldiers, including Subedar Shuja Muhammad, Naik Muhammad Ramzan and Sepoy Abdul Rehman.

"We will continue to move forward against terrorism with a firm resolve and steadfastness. Those challenging the security of Pakistan would nowhere find any haven," the prime minister remarked.

The president resolved that the efforts of the security forces as well as the whole nation would continue till elimination of the scourge from the homeland.

He said the prayers of the whole nation went to their brave security forces.

Both the president and the prime minister sympathised with bereaved families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in the paradise and for patience to the grieved families to bear the loss.