President, PM Laud Security Forces As 50 Terrorists Killed In Four Days
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday commended the officers and personnel of the security forces for carrying out another successful operation against Khawarij in the Sambaza area of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, appreciated the security forces for killing 50 Indian-sponsored terrorists in the last four days as a testament to their professionalism, bravery, and determination.
"The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces against terrorism. The enemies of Pakistan's peace, stability, and development will never succeed," the president said, reiterating that the war would continue with full force until the complete eradication of terrorism.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also praised the professional capabilities of the security forces for killing three more Indian-backed terrorists on Monday night, following a successful operation that neutralized 47 terrorists in the same area a few days ago.
"We will continue this war against the scourge of terrorism until it is eradicated from the country. Pakistan armed forces are engaged day and night in the mission to cleanse the homeland of terrorists, and for this, the entire nation, including myself, pays tribute to them," he added.
The prime minister said that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces in their unwavering resolve to completely eliminate terrorism from the country.
Three more Indian sponsored Khawarij killed: ISPR24 minutes ago
IRSA releases 375,200 cusecs water34 minutes ago
Man commits suicide44 minutes ago
Three Indian-sponsored militants killed in Zhob, says Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi1 hour ago
