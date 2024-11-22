President, PM laud security forces for anti-terror operation in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out a successful operation in Bannu to eliminate terrorists.

In their separately issued statements, both the president and prime minister lauded the gallantry of the security forces for killing three terrorists and arresting another two in injured condition.

President Zardari reiterated the resolve that the security forces would continue their action till the complete elimination of terrorists.

"We will continue to thwart the evil designs of these enemies of humanity. The government is fully resolved to purge the country of terrorism," Prime Minister Shehbaz said and vowed to continue the anti-terror fight till the elimination of this scourge.