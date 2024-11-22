Open Menu

President, PM Laud Security Forces For Anti-terror Operation In Bannu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM

President, PM laud security forces for anti-terror operation in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out a successful operation in Bannu to eliminate terrorists.

In their separately issued statements, both the president and prime minister lauded the gallantry of the security forces for killing three terrorists and arresting another two in injured condition.

President Zardari reiterated the resolve that the security forces would continue their action till the complete elimination of terrorists.

"We will continue to thwart the evil designs of these enemies of humanity. The government is fully resolved to purge the country of terrorism," Prime Minister Shehbaz said and vowed to continue the anti-terror fight till the elimination of this scourge.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Bannu Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

1 hour ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

16 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

21 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

22 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

22 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

22 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan