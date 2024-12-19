Open Menu

President, PM Laud Security Forces For Eliminating 11 Khwarij In Different Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM

President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 11 Khwarij in different operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday commended the security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in three separate operations in District Tank, Datta Khel, District North Waziristan and Mamad Gat area of Mohmand District, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The president praised the bravery of the security forces for successfully neutralizing the terrorists during intelligence-based operations and reaffirmed the commitment to completely eradicate Fitna al-Khwarij from the country, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

"Security forces are conducting operations to eliminate the scourge of terrorism," he said, adding "The entire nation stands united against terrorism”.

The president said that operations against terrorists would continue till Fitna al-Khwarij was completely eliminated.

The prime minister appreciated the security forces for their successful operation against Fitna al-Khwarij in District Tank, Datta Khel, District North Waziristan and Mamad Gat area of Mohmand District.

He said that eleven Khwarij were sent to hell during these operations against terrorists.

"The entire nation feels proud over their brave security forces personnel taking part in this fight against terrorists," PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

"We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of these enemies of humanity," he further emphasized, adding that the entire nation stood united in this fight against terrorists.

The prime minister also reiterated that the government and the security forces remained committed to eradicating the menace of Fitna al-Khwarij from the country.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari North Waziristan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tank Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

12 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Tes ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre

12 minutes ago
 China playing key role in development, prosperity ..

China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..

18 minutes ago
 US reports first severe case of bird flu in a huma ..

US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human

18 minutes ago
 13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off ..

13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai

18 minutes ago
 3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zo ..

3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

20 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major succe ..

Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorist ..

20 minutes ago
 France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte

France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte

20 minutes ago
 UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Me ..

UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup

42 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admission ..

42 minutes ago
 KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in K ..

KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in Kurrum anymore: Barrister Saif

18 minutes ago
 AJK takes leap in agricultural development with in ..

AJK takes leap in agricultural development with inauguration of Olive Oil Extrac ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan