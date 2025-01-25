Open Menu

President, PM Laud Security Forces For Eliminating Khwarij In Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended the security forces for neutralizing four terrorists during an operation in District Khyber.

The president praised the bravery of the security forces for successfully eliminating four Khwarij including a key terrorist leader during an intelligence-based operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

"Security forces are carrying out operations to eradicate the specter of terrorism," the president said, adding the entire nation stood united against terrorism.

The president further said that operations against Fitna al Khwarij would continue till the complete eradication of terrorism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the officers and personnel of the security forces for a successful operation against Khwarij in Bagh area of District Khyber.

He praised the professional skills of the officers and personnel of the security forces for neutralizing four Khwarij including their key leaders.

“We will continue the fight against the menace of terrorism till it is completely eradicated from the country," he reiterated.

He further said that he along with the entire nation, stood shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The prime minister reiterated that they would foil the nefarious designs of terrorists to spread chaos and unrest in the country.

