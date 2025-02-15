President, PM Laud Security Forces For Eliminating 15 Khwarij In KP Operations
February 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised the security forces' officers and personnel for their successful operation against Fitna al-Khwarij terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The president and the prime minister appreciated the security forces for their professional capabilities and by sending 15 Khwarij to hell in two different operations in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts.
They paid tribute to four martyred security personnel including Lt. Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf Shaheed who laid down their lives during the operation.
The president and prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the shaheed security personnel and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.
The president said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of its valiant shuhada, and praised their passion of patriotism and bravery, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president also reiterated the unflinching national resolve to continue operations till complete elimination of Khwarij terrorists.
The prime minister paid tribute to shaheed Lt. Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf, Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal, Sepoy Farhatullah and Sepoy Himat Khan who laid down their lives while fighting bravery during the operation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said he along with the entire nation, were proud of their shuhada and their families.
Expressing resolve, the prime minister said that they would not let terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs and to disrupt peace in the country.
He commended that the officers and jawans of Pakistan armed forces were defending and protecting the country round the clock without caring for their lives.
The nation saluted the brave forces for their unwavering resolve to protect the motherland, he added..
