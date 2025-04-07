President, PM Laud Security Forces For Eliminating Nine Khawarij In DIKhan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded the security forces for sending nine Khwarij to hell in a successful operation in Takwara area of District Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The president and the prime minister appreciated the valour of security forces for eliminating nine terrorists of Fitna-al-Khwarij, including a high-value target, during the intelligence-based operations.
The president praised the security forces for killing the leader of the terrorists during the operation and said that killing leader of terrorists was a major success of the security forces.
He further reiterated that operations carried out by the security forces would continue till complete elimination of terrorists, President Secretariat Press Wing, said in a press release.
The president observed that Pakistan's security forces were conducting successful operations to eradicate terrorism which was commendable.
The president said that their resolve for complete elimination of terrorist elements and the defence of country would remain unwavering and reaffirmed the national resolve for the complete eradication of Fitna-al-Khawarij.
The prime minister also appreciated the successful operation conducted by the security forces against the terrorists of Fitna-al-Khwarij in DIKhan.
“The entire nation stands firmly with the security forces in the fight against terrorism,” PM Office Media Wing, quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister also expressed determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to pe ..
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan
Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium
Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash
Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz grieved over death of MPA Arshad Warraich5 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for eliminating nine Khawarij in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
Diabetes becomes growing crisis: Experts5 minutes ago
-
SI Haoorn injured in Swabi operation to recover kidnapped citizen expires5 minutes ago
-
SSP directs cops to pace up action against outlaws5 minutes ago
-
Home dept requests army for security of Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier, PSL 1015 minutes ago
-
Fraudster held for promising job to student25 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan38 minutes ago
-
SSC exams begin amid struct security, vigilance in Sukkur55 minutes ago
-
Police recovers 11 stolen goats worth Rs 620,000; arrest four suspects1 hour ago
-
Clash over second marriage leaves multiple women injured, video goes viral1 hour ago
-
Security Forces kill 9 Khawarij including ring leader in IBO: ISPR1 hour ago