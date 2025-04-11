Open Menu

President, PM Laud Security Forces For Eliminating Two Terrorists In Lower Dir

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM

President, PM laud security forces for eliminating two terrorists in Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating two Khawarij in Lower Dir, including a most wanted terrorist ringleader.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, also appreciated the professional competence of the security forces for carrying out a successful intelligence-based operation to kill two terrorists, including a high-value target.

"Operations by the security forces will continue till the complete eradication of terrorism.

The nation is also firmly resolved to completely eliminate the menace of Khawarij," President Zardari stated.

He said that eliminating the terrorist ringleader during the operation was a major success for the security forces.

"We will continue to thwart the evil designs of the enemies of humanity. Our war against terrorism will continue till the scourge is eliminated in toto," Prime Minister Shehbaz said who is currently on a two-day official visit to Belarus.

