President, PM Laud Security Forces For Foiling Infiltration Attempt On Pak-Afghan Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 07:42 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for successfully foiling an infiltration attempt by terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij on Pak-Afghan border near North Waziristan

The president appreciated the security forces for taking timely action against terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also lauded the bravery of security forces for sending three Khawarij to hell during the action, adding Pakistan's valiant security forces were always ready to protect the country's borders.

The president reiterated commitment to complete elimination of terrorism, and protection of country's borders.

While the prime minister commended the officers and personnel of the security forces for successfully thwarting an attempt by terrorists to cross from Afghanistan into Pakistan in North Waziristan.

He praised the professionalism of the officers and personnel for sending three Khawarijites to hell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also reaffirmed to continue the fight against terrorism till it was completely eradicated from the country.

He said the officers and personnel of Pakistan Army, who were guarding the country’s frontiers, away from their loved ones, deserved appreciation.

