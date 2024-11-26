- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- President, PM laud security forces for foiling infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border
President, PM Laud Security Forces For Foiling Infiltration Attempt On Pak-Afghan Border
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 07:42 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for successfully foiling an infiltration attempt by terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij on Pak-Afghan border near North Waziristan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for successfully foiling an infiltration attempt by terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij on Pak-Afghan border near North Waziristan.
The president appreciated the security forces for taking timely action against terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
He also lauded the bravery of security forces for sending three Khawarij to hell during the action, adding Pakistan's valiant security forces were always ready to protect the country's borders.
The president reiterated commitment to complete elimination of terrorism, and protection of country's borders.
While the prime minister commended the officers and personnel of the security forces for successfully thwarting an attempt by terrorists to cross from Afghanistan into Pakistan in North Waziristan.
He praised the professionalism of the officers and personnel for sending three Khawarijites to hell, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister also reaffirmed to continue the fight against terrorism till it was completely eradicated from the country.
He said the officers and personnel of Pakistan Army, who were guarding the country’s frontiers, away from their loved ones, deserved appreciation.
Recent Stories
Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in Capital
DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order situation
Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products
Special desks to increase women participation in governance
Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles s ..
Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers
Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest
60th anniversary of PTV celebrated
IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's trial
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in Capital7 minutes ago
-
DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order situation7 minutes ago
-
OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products15 minutes ago
-
Special desks to increase women participation in governance15 minutes ago
-
Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly15 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles sectors15 minutes ago
-
Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers23 minutes ago
-
Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest8 minutes ago
-
60th anniversary of PTV celebrated8 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's trial8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway8 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade8 minutes ago