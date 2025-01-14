President, PM laud security forces for killing eight terrorists in KP operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating eight Khawarij (terrorists) in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Appreciating the forces for anti-terror operations in Tank and Tirah Valley, the president and prime minister reiterated the nation's resolve to root out terrorism from the country.

"The people of Pakistan stand in support of their security forces to eliminate terrorism and are fully resolved to root out this scourge," the president remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the government and the security forces were pursuing the objective of eliminating terrorism in toto.

"The entire nation feels proud of its brave security forces. We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists," the prime minister added.