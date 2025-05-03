Open Menu

President, PM Laud Security Forces For Operations Against Khwarij

May 03, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for killing five Khwarij in North Waziristan and Bajaur and arresting two others in Mohmand during three different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The president and the prime minister also commended the forces for killing a highly wanted Khwarji leader and arresting another one.

The president reiterated the resolve of continuing actions against Khwarij and appreciated security forces’ operations for eliminating these elements, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He said their determination for the eradication of terrorism and the defence of the motherland was resolute.

The prime minister said that they would continue foiling the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity.

He also reaffirmed continuing the fight against terrorism till its complete elimination from the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

