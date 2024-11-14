President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in N. Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the officers and personnel of the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

The president and the prime minister praised the security forces for killing eight Khawarij and arresting six others by injuring them.

The president said that Pakistan's brave security forces were committed to complete elimination of terrorism.

“We will root out the scourge of terrorism,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He reiterated that they would continue operations against terrorists till the end of Fitna-al-Khawarij and reaffirmed commitment to rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

The prime minister said that they would continue to fight against the specter of terrorism till it was completely eliminated from the country.

The entire nation, including him, stood with their security forces in the fight against terrorism, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.