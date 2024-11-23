President, PM laud security forces for successful operations against Khawarij near Pak-Afghan border

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the security forces for conducting successful operations near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in South Waziristan and district Khyber.

The president and the prime minister, in separate statements, lauded the security forces for killing two Khawarij in Khyber, one in South Waziristan and arresting three others.

President Zardari expressed his resolve to thwart any attempt of the terrorists to disrupt peace and security in Pakistan, reaffirming the commitment to continue operations until elimination of the menace of terrorism.

PM Shehbaz said the entire nation stood with the brave soldiers of the security forces in war against terrorism.

He said the government was committed to eliminate terrorism and Khawarij from the country.