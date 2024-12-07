President, PM Laud Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Terrorists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the officers and personnel of security forces for the successful operations against Khawarij terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In separate statements, the president and the prime minister commended the professional capabilities of the security forces for killing 9 terrorists in Gul Imam, Tank; 10 in North Waziristan; and three others in Thal District, besides capturing 6 injured militants.
The president said eliminating 22 terrorists in various operations was a great achievement of the security forces.
President Zardari and PM Shehbaz expressed grief over the martyrdom of 6 security personnel during the operation and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in Jannah and patience for their families to bear the loss with equanimity.
“The entire nation, including myself, pays tribute to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the motherland,” the prime minister added.
The president and the prime minister resolved to continue the fight against the scourge of terrorism until complete eradication.
“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in this war against terrorism,” they affirmed.
