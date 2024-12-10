Open Menu

President, PM Laud Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Khawarij In Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij in Zhob district.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister paid tribute to security forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij in Zhob district.

They praised the bravery of the forces for killing 15 terrorists during the successful operation and also paid tribute to Sepoy Arif-ur-Rehman Shaheed, who sacrificed his life while thwarting terrorists during the operation.

They also prayed for the highest ranks for Sepoy Arif-ur-Rehman Shaheed in the hereafter, and for the family to have patience for his irreparable loss.

They expressed their determination to continue operations until the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.

The president and the prime minister said, "The entire nation is with the security forces in the war against terrorism."

