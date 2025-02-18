- Home
President, PM Laud Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Khwarij In S. Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:47 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for their successful operation in South Waziristan in which 30 Khwarij terrorists were eliminated
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for their successful operation in South Waziristan in which 30 Khwarij terrorists were eliminated.
The president reaffirmed resolve to complete eradication of Fitna al-Khwarij and said that security forces were carrying out operations to eliminate the specter of terrorism.
“The entire nation was united against terrorism,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.
He further reiterated that operations against Fitna al-Khwarij would continue till its complete elimination.
The prime minister said that they would continue foiling the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity, adding that security forces were reaching nearer to the target of effacing terrorism with each day.
“The sacrifices of the sons of the soil will not go in vain,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister said the government and the security forces were fully committed to wipe out terrorism completely from the country.
