President, PM laud successful anti-terror operation in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the security forces for carrying out a successful intelligence-based anti-terror operation in Bajaur.

The president and prime minister, in separately issued statements, appreciated the gallantry of the personnel and officers of the security forces in eliminating nine terrorists including suicide bombers and a mastermind of terrorists.

"The whole nation is united against terrorism. The people as well as the security forces will collectively foil the nefarious designs of terrorists," the president said and reiterated the country's resolve for continuous action till the elimination of terrorists.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the entire nation stood to support their security forces in the war against terrorism. The war against terrorism will continue till its elimination of this scourge in toto, he added.