President, PM offer Eid prayers, pray for prosperity of nation, Ummah

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the nation, the country and the Muslim Ummah.

The president offered Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque and later, also exchanged Eid greetings with the people.

While prime minister offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Raiwind, Lahore. Afterwards, he also greeted the people with Eid wishes.

Punjab chief minister Hamza Sharif, members of the provincial assembly and a large number residents were also present on the occasion.