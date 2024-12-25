Open Menu

President, PM Pay Tribute To Forces For Killing 13 Terrorists During South Waziristan Operation

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

President, PM pay tribute to forces for killing 13 terrorists during South Waziristan operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 13 terrorists during the operation in Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

In separate statements, the president and prime minister appreciated the bravery of the security forces for killing the Khawarij during a successful intelligence-based operation.

Both the dignitaries reiterated their commitment to the complete elimination of terrorists from the country.

"Security forces are conducting operations to eliminate the scourge of terrorism. The entire nation is united against terrorism and actions against Fattana Al-Khawarij will continue until the complete end of terrorism," the president said.

"The security forces will continue to crush the nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity in the same way. The nation is proud of the fearless youth of the security forces," the prime minister said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari South Waziristan Prime Minister Same From

Recent Stories

UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

8 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

21 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

2 hours ago
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

3 hours ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan