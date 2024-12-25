President, PM pay tribute to forces for killing 13 terrorists during South Waziristan operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 13 terrorists during the operation in Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

In separate statements, the president and prime minister appreciated the bravery of the security forces for killing the Khawarij during a successful intelligence-based operation.

Both the dignitaries reiterated their commitment to the complete elimination of terrorists from the country.

"Security forces are conducting operations to eliminate the scourge of terrorism. The entire nation is united against terrorism and actions against Fattana Al-Khawarij will continue until the complete end of terrorism," the president said.

"The security forces will continue to crush the nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity in the same way. The nation is proud of the fearless youth of the security forces," the prime minister said.