Open Menu

President, PM Pay Tribute To Forces On Successful Operation Against Terrorists In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM

President, PM pay tribute to forces on successful operation against terrorists in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in Bannu district.

In separate statements issued here, the president and prime minister praised the bravery of the security forces for killing three Khawarij terrorists and injuring nine during the anti-terrorism operation.

President Zardari said, "Pakistan's brave forces are determined to protect the country's borders at all times. Operations against terrorists will continue until the complete elimination of the menace of terrorism."

He underlined that the entire nation stood with its security forces in the war against terrorism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the officers and personnel of the security forces for the successful operation against the Khawarij in Jani Khel area of Bannu district.

The prime minister praised the professional skills of the officers and personnel of the security forces for killing three terrorists and arresting nine during the operation.

"We salute the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani Armed Forces to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistani Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism until it is eradicated," the prime minister said.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

16 minutes ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

31 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

45 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

46 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

1 hour ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan