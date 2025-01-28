President, PM Pay Tribute To Forces On Successful Operation Against Terrorists In Bannu
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in Bannu district.
In separate statements issued here, the president and prime minister praised the bravery of the security forces for killing three Khawarij terrorists and injuring nine during the anti-terrorism operation.
President Zardari said, "Pakistan's brave forces are determined to protect the country's borders at all times. Operations against terrorists will continue until the complete elimination of the menace of terrorism."
He underlined that the entire nation stood with its security forces in the war against terrorism.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the officers and personnel of the security forces for the successful operation against the Khawarij in Jani Khel area of Bannu district.
The prime minister praised the professional skills of the officers and personnel of the security forces for killing three terrorists and arresting nine during the operation.
"We salute the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani Armed Forces to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistani Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism until it is eradicated," the prime minister said.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strong economic system to play key role in durable development of country: Governor32 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack in Qilla Abdullah34 seconds ago
-
RTO seals 2 sweets outlets in Orangi Town36 seconds ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman meets NADRA Chairman38 seconds ago
-
KP Govt. decides to give advance salary to employees41 seconds ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to forces on successful operation against terrorists in Bannu42 seconds ago
-
Government of Pakistan announces Amendments to NADRA (NIC) Rules, 200244 seconds ago
-
PPP Committed to Development and Public Welfare: Abdul Jabbar Khan47 seconds ago
-
49 couples tie the knot in Bahawalnagar under Dhi Rani Program49 seconds ago
-
Danyal Chaudhry for compassionate and restorative approach to Pakistan’s drug policy10 minutes ago
-
One killed, three Injured in D.G.Khan tanker blast10 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Bannu10 minutes ago