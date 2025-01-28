President, PM pay tribute to forces on successful operation against terrorists in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in Bannu district.

In separate statements issued here, the president and prime minister praised the bravery of the security forces for killing three Khawarij terrorists and injuring nine during the anti-terrorism operation.

President Zardari said, "Pakistan's brave forces are determined to protect the country's borders at all times. Operations against terrorists will continue until the complete elimination of the menace of terrorism."

He underlined that the entire nation stood with its security forces in the war against terrorism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the officers and personnel of the security forces for the successful operation against the Khawarij in Jani Khel area of Bannu district.

The prime minister praised the professional skills of the officers and personnel of the security forces for killing three terrorists and arresting nine during the operation.

"We salute the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani Armed Forces to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistani Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism until it is eradicated," the prime minister said.