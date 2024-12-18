President, PM Pay Tribute To Lance Naik Mahfuz On His 53rd Martyrdom Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to Lance Naik Mahfuz Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on the 53rd anniversary of his martyrdom, recognizing his valor and sacrifice to safeguard the country.
The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, lauded the exemplary gallantry of Lance Naik Mahfuz Shaheed in the 1971 war when he repelled the enemy at the Wagah Border.
They prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the rank of Lance Naik Mahfuz Shaheed in paradise.
"Lance Naik Mahfuz Shaheed fought the enemy with bravery. The entire nation salutes him for his exemplary valor and patriotism.
The people of Pakistan recognise the sacrifices of the martyrs which they will never forget," the president remarked.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Lance Naik Mahfuz Shaheed defeated the enemy despite its overwhelming strength.
"Lance Naik Mahfuz Shaheed proved to be an indomitable symbol of duty and patriotism to protect the country from the evil intentions of the enemies. His commitment to the motherland and the spirit of sacrificing his life for its defense is a model for the new generation to follow," he said.
The prime minister said that the entire nation was proud of the Pakistan Army's martyrs and their families and will never forget the armed forces' sacrifices for the country's defence.
