President, PM Pay Tribute To Major Akram On His 53rd Martyrdom Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM

President, PM pay tribute to Major Akram on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary recognizing his patriotism and supreme sacrifice in defending the country.

In their separately issued statements, the president and prime minister lauded the gallantry of Major Akram Shaheed in the 1971 war and said that the whole nation would remain indebted to the martyrs and their family members.

They said that the entire nation paid tribute to its martyrs and would never forget their sacrifices. They also prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate Major Akram Shaheed's rank in paradise.

The president saluted Major Akram Shaheed for his great services to the nation and sacrifice for the homeland.

"Major Akram Shaheed set an everlasting example of gallantry while fighting in East Pakistan. He fought against the enemy regardless of its overwhelming strength. He also set an example of dutifulness and loyalty to the homeland that is a role model for the young generation," the prime minister said.

He said the entire nation was proud of its martyrs and their families and paid tribute to the great soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their homeland.

