Open Menu

President, PM Pay Tribute To Security Forces For IBOs In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for IBOs in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for successful intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in Awaran, Dera Bugti and Kech areas of Balochistan.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, appreciated the bravery of the security forces who killed four terrorists in the operations including three most-wanted terrorists.

"We will not allow the terrorists to disrupt the peace and development process in Balochistan. We will not let them succeed in their evil designs," the president said and reiterated the nation's resolve for continuous anti-terror operations.

The prime minister, reiterating his government's undeterred resolve to wipe out terrorism, said, "The entire nation feels proud of its security forces. We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity."

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Prime Minister Dera Bugti Awaran Government

Recent Stories

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

18 minutes ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

39 minutes ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

6 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

18 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

23 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

23 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan