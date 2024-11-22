President, PM pay tribute to security forces for IBOs in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for successful intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in Awaran, Dera Bugti and Kech areas of Balochistan.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, appreciated the bravery of the security forces who killed four terrorists in the operations including three most-wanted terrorists.

"We will not allow the terrorists to disrupt the peace and development process in Balochistan. We will not let them succeed in their evil designs," the president said and reiterated the nation's resolve for continuous anti-terror operations.

The prime minister, reiterating his government's undeterred resolve to wipe out terrorism, said, "The entire nation feels proud of its security forces. We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity."