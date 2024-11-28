- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against terrorists
President, PM Pay Tribute To Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the personnel and officers of the security forces for conducting successful operation against the terrorists in Bagh area of Khyber district
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the personnel and officers of the security forces for conducting successful operation against the terrorists in Bagh area of Khyber district.
In their separate statements, the president and the prime minister appreciated the professional abilities of the security forces for killing four Khawarij and arresting three others.
President Zardari also lauded the role of security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.
He expressed the nation's resolve to eliminate the terrorism from the country.
PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed the determination to continue war against terrorism till complete elimination of the menace.
The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in eradicating the terrorism in the country, the prime minister added.
Recent Stories
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..
Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre
Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI
Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs
Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for ..
SPH a landmark project for building 2.1 million flood affected homes: Sindh mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters44 seconds ago
-
Lahore Press Club's website launched47 seconds ago
-
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases49 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC34 seconds ago
-
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC in Sindh held37 seconds ago
-
Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre39 seconds ago
-
Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI40 seconds ago
-
Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for Industries and Prod ..7 minutes ago
-
SPH a landmark project for building 2.1 million flood affected homes: Sindh minister26 seconds ago
-
BEEF organizes orientation, PhD facilitation session to guide aspiring scholars28 seconds ago
-
PIMA urges parents to ensure polio vaccination amid rising cases29 seconds ago
-
Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestinian cause31 seconds ago