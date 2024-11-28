President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against terrorists

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the personnel and officers of the security forces for conducting successful operation against the terrorists in Bagh area of Khyber district

In their separate statements, the president and the prime minister appreciated the professional abilities of the security forces for killing four Khawarij and arresting three others.

President Zardari also lauded the role of security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

He expressed the nation's resolve to eliminate the terrorism from the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed the determination to continue war against terrorism till complete elimination of the menace.

The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in eradicating the terrorism in the country, the prime minister added.