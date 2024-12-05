President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The president and the prime minister, in separate statements, lauded the security forces for conducting successful operations in district South Waziristan and district Lakki Marwat.

President Zardari said the entire nation stood behind the brave security forces. He expressed the national resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the "Security forces have always stood like a solid wall in front of the enemy to protect our beloved country". He also expressed the determination to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.