- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists
President, PM Pay Tribute To Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Terrorists
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The president and the prime minister, in separate statements, lauded the security forces for conducting successful operations in district South Waziristan and district Lakki Marwat.
President Zardari said the entire nation stood behind the brave security forces. He expressed the national resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism in the country.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the "Security forces have always stood like a solid wall in front of the enemy to protect our beloved country". He also expressed the determination to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide2 minutes ago
-
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals6 minutes ago
-
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector8 minutes ago
-
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landscape8 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city roads: DG RDA8 minutes ago
-
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th8 minutes ago
-
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima16 minutes ago
-
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body16 minutes ago
-
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem16 minutes ago
-
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines16 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems in Lyari26 minutes ago