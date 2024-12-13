President, PM Pay Tribute To Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Khawarij
Published December 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for conducting successful operations against Khawarij terrorists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
In separate statements, the president and the prime minister commended the security forces for killing 43 Khawarij terrorists in various operations in district Panjgur, Musakhel, Lakki Marwat and other areas during December 09, 2024 to date.
President Zardari termed the elimination of the terrorists on such a large scale, a big success of the security forces.
"The entire nation salutes the security forces and stands shoulder to shoulder with them," the prime minister said.
They also expressed the determination to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country.
