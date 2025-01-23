President, PM pay tribute to security forces for foiling infiltration attempt along Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for foiling an infiltration attempt on the Pak-Afghan border in Zhob district.

In separate messages, the president and prime minister appreciated the bravery of the security forces for killing six terrorists during the timely operation.

"Pakistan's valiant armed forces are determined to protect the country's borders at all times.

Operations against terrorists will continue until the complete elimination of the menace of terrorism. The entire nation stands with its security forces in the war against terrorism," the president said.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said, "The nation is proud of the security forces. They will continue to thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity. The government of Pakistan and the security forces are mobilized to completely eliminate terrorism from the country."